Minister hands over 5 ambulances to Mangochi District Hospital under Iceland-Malawi programme

Many deaths occur in Malawi because there was no ambulance to respond to health emergency calls, Local government and rural development minister, Kondwani Nankhumwa has said.

Speaking when he presided over the official handover of five brand new Toyota Land Cruiser ambulances and office equipment to Mangochi District Hospital on Saturday, May 12, 2018, Nankhumwa said a shortage of ambulances has put health services under pressure in all districts in the country.

“I must admit that many lives are lost in this country due to a shortage of ambulances. Many families have to watch their loved ones die right before eyes because there was no ambulance to take them to hospital. As government, we are determined to ensuring that hospitals in all councils have enough ambulances to shrink the demand of emergency vehicles and reduce deaths,” said the minister.

The five ambulances, which are worth K178 million, and the office equipment, were bought under the K11.7 billion Mangochi Basic Services Programme (MBSP) the government of Malawi signed with the Icelandic government, through the Icelandic International Development Agency (ICEIDA) and Malawi’s ministry of local government and rural development, respectively. It was signed in November 2017 for various interventions in health, education and water and sanitation between 2017 and 2021.

“The people and government of Malawi are extremely grateful to the people and Government of Iceland for this donation, which will go a long way in improving the delivery of basic services in Mangochi District, especially in the healthy sector,” Nankhumwa said, encouraging Mangochi District Hospital staff to use the vehicles for their intended purpose.

Chargé d’Affaires at the Icelandic embassy in Malawi, Agusta Gisladottir, hailed the good relationship that exists between Malawi and Iceland, expressing her government’s commitment to helping the government and people of Malawi in various sectors, including health.

