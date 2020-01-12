Minister impressed with progress on Ntcheu Sports Stadium

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ben Phiri says is impressed with the progress on the construction works on Ntcheu Sports Stadium.

He made the remarks on Friday when he toured the 20,000 capacity Ntcheu Stadium under construction at Kandota Village in Traditional Authority Kwataine in the district.

“I am very impressed with the construction works on the stadium despite some challenges faced such as heavy rains which one cannot control.

“One could not expect anything better; I know we are going to have a good product when it’s done,” said Phiri.

The minister said the council is charged with responsibility to raise revenue in the district, pointing out that the stadium is one of the initiatives to make revenue if it is used properly.

Phiri also observed that stadiums are not only for football but various different sporting activities such as netball and athletics.

He urged members of the community to come up with Super League teams and skilled players like one of the country’s professional footballer, Gabadigno Mhango who is based in South Africa.

Phiri said government has constructed stadiums in various districts in the country, saying sports development is one of its priorities.

The construction of stadium with 20,000 sitting capacity comprising a VIP, open stands, four ticketing offices, ablution blocks and kiosks in the first phase, started in August 2017 and was expected to complete in August 2018, but was extended to September, 2020.

In his remarks, Chairperson for Ntcheu District Council, Jumbe Mambo hailed government for the construction of the sports facility and various other developments such as the Tsangano Road.

