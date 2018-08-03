Minister Jappie pleased with progress on Liwonde-Mangochi Road project

Malawi’s Transport and Public Works Minister Jappie Mhango says he is impressed with a remarkable progress on the Liwonde-Mangochi Road.

He was speaking when he toured the project on Wednesday afternoon this week.

The 75 kilometre road is part of the Nacala Development Corridor that connects Malawi with its two neighbours Mozambique on the eastern sea shore and Zambia on the west.

“I am very impressed with huge amounts of work done so far since I was last here,” Mhango told journalists.

He said the contractor Mota Engil has demonstrated huge amounts of effort and ability to recover the lost time to prolonged rains that ate much time of setting up.

“The company has trebled its effort here. The amount of work going on is huge. A lot of drainage being finalized. As government we want to encourage them to keep up the pace,” he said.

The company is approaching the works in three fronts from Mangochi Town, at and around Ulongwe and most part of Liwonde area has been bitumised.

About 35kilometres of the total 75kilometres has been tarred.

Roads Authority officials commended Mota Engil for profession workmanship on the project.

“We have seen great works on culverts and huge works on the two bridges. This is very commendable,” said Matapa, Chief Executive Officer of Roads Authority.

Mota Engil has committed to finalize the project by end of this year.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :