Minister Matola tips Muslims on the need of sharing during Ramadan 

Minister of Energy, Ibrahim Matola has emphasized on the need of adopting the spirit of sharing with the underprivileged during the period of the Holy Month of Ramadan and after.

Matola made the request in Blantyre at Ndirande Maplot Mosque where he was donating various assorted items to a group of 250 Muslim women.

The Minister said he decided to visit the area for a number of reasons, which included cheering families who were affected by effects of Cyclone Freddy by giving them a word of encouragement as well as reminding Muslim women that Eid celebration is a month or period of giving to one another -including non-Muslim members.

“As we are approaching to the last days of Ramadan, it is very important to encourage our women to make sure they take care of everyone in their society who is in need — without considering the religion they belong to because that’s what Ramadan in the Muslim religion means,” said Matola.

Chairperson of Ndirande Maplot Mgwirizano Muslim Women, Marium Jiya, thanked the Minister for the donation, which she said has come at a right time when majority of the members were struggling to have access to food during this period of Ramadan since they lost their properties due to Cyclone Freddy.

The donated items included maize flour, rice, sugar, salt, cooking oil, soya pieces among others.

