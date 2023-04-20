Nyekhwe as High Court stops APM him from removing Mchacha

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) has suffered another blow to his campaign to dynastize the party following a decision by the High Court in Lilongwe to stop him from removing party Regional Governor (South) Charles Mchacha.

Mutharika fired Mchacha for opposing his [APM] comeback in the 2025 presidential election. The former Head of State is determined to represent his party at the 2025 presidential election despite majority of the party followers, including influential members of Parliament (MPs) such as Nicholas Dausi, Bright Msaka, Werani Chilenga, Ralph Jooma and Mary Navicha, expressed disapproval of his move.

The disgruntled MPs, led by Dausi, last week dared APM to distinguish the party presidency from chieftainship, which flows from family trees.

Still, the determined and unstoppable Mutharika would have none of that talk. He instead fired Mchacha and two others for throwing his weight behind other presidential aspirants in the party.

But on Wednesday, the High Court in Lilongwe reversed Mutharika’s decision on Mchacha.

The court has also directed that there should be a hearing from both parties within 28 days.

In an interview, Mchacha said, he will address the press soon.

DPP fired him for what it described as a strategic move in preparation for the 2025 tripartite elections.

