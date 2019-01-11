Minister Mussa impressed with Malawi digital broadcasting strides

Information and Communications Technology Minister, Henry Mussa, Thursday toured Malawi Digital Broadcasting Network Limited (MDBNL), and said was impressed with the work the institution does to promote digital broadcasting.

Mussa urged MDBNL staff to continue working hard so that they deliver the best services to Malawians.

“We switched from analogue to digital as many countries have done. Continue giving Malawians high definition pictures,” said Mussa.

MDBNL Director of Marketing and Public Relations, John Mchilikizo, said the company provides free local television content in the country.

“Our major and primary mandate as signal distributor is to make sure that, Malawians have access to local television content for free and we are achieving this very well,” he said.

He said that MDBNL is currently registering channels to be on MDBNL at a fee.

He also said that currently his company is expanding its signals by planting additional transmitters in different districts in the country including Lilongwe, Blantyre, Zomba and Mzuzu.

Mchilikizo also commended the Malawi government for its support towards the growth of digital technology in the country.

“As a company we are applauding government’s support towards the expansion of digital broadcasting, since we started our work government has helped us a lot in procurement of our equipment including Kiliye Kiliye decoders which we are currently selling,” he said.

One of the Kiliye Kiliye users, Sellaphine Banda, said that with Kiliye Kiliye decoder she has wider choice of channels including Fox Channel which comes with her favourite international action movies.

