TNM presents K1.5m to Zampira promo winner

TNM Plc has handed over the grand prize of K1.5 million to Blantyre-based Nyasa Big Bullets fan Emma Tepani, lucky winner in the just ended TNM Super League Zampira Promotion.

Tepani, who lives in Machinjiri Township in the city of Blantyre, won the K1.5 million jack pot during the grand draw on January 2, 2018.

“ I’m very excited to win this amount of money courtesy of Zampira promotion and I already have big plans set. I have been predicting weekly games but I never thought of winning the grand prize though I once won airtime,” said Tepani.

Speaking during the cheque presentation in Blantyre, TNM’s Head of Sales and Distribution Protazio Mthethe hailed soccer lovers for the overwhelming support during the 2018 season and also for supporting Zampira promotion whose aim is to actively engage soccer fans by way of predicting weekly results.

“Zampira promotion created a platform through which TNM as long-term sponsor of the league has engaged and excited soccer fans throughout the 2018 TNM Super League season. Today we are very excited as sponsors to present the grand prize to Mrs Tepani who is the second lady to win the grand prize in Zampira promotion and this defies the notion that football is a man’s game,” said Mthethe.

Mthethe said as a brand, TNM introduced Zampira promotion as a continued way to engage the football fan base. The promotion also recognises the role that football supporters play in the success of the beautiful game.

“The presentation of a whopping K1.5 million as grand prize underlines our commitment to improve the development of football in the country. As a brand we always want to uplift the lives of players and football fans and allow them to live their dream. Through Zampira promotion TNM has made direct contribution towards improving the livelihood of football fans and their families who are important stakeholders in the football development,” he said

Overall, 2018 Zampira registered a total of over 607,157 predictions out of which 52,815 were correct predictions representing an 8.6 percent prediction rate. An additional 309,076 entries were registered in the daily question challenge.

During the monthly draws, eight lucky supporters have won motorbikes valued at K1.5 million each as a monthly prize.

With the 2018 promotion occurring in a World Cup year, TNM incorporated a World Cup component which saw Zondwayo Mgomezulu going to watch the games live in Russia. The fan, watched France grab the cup after beating Croatia at the giant Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

In total TNM has given out over K30 million to soccer fans during weekly, monthly and the ultimate grand prize. Launched on April 26, 2018, Zampira aims to engage soccer fans directly through sending predictions of selected weekly TNM Super League games results.

