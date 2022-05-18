Minister Mvalo clears Tonse Alliance members on businessman Sattar’s bribery radar

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Titus Mvalo has dismissed assertions that some members of the Tonse Alliance-led administration are among beneficiaries of the bribery scheme by corruption suspect businessman.

Mvalo has since blamed the media for allegedly contributing towards citizens’ negative perception that the incumbent government is more corrupt through unverified reporting.

The minister made the sentiments in Lilongwe on Wednesday when he addressed journalists alongside the Minister of Information and Digitalization, Gospel Kazako, in the Government Face The Press.

Mvalo dismissed assertions that the Tonse-led government is deliberately dragging its feet on the prosecution of Sattar to protect officials who benefitted from his scheme.

“We wanted to clear this misconception that the Tonse Alliance is the most corrupt government. This is not true. This government is bent on fighting corruption. That’s the reason we increased funding to Anti-Corruption Bureau when we took over.

“If we are to talk about the Zuneth Satter corruption case, no Tonse Alliance government member benefitted from the contracts Mr. Sattar had with the Malawi Government since all the Tonse Government did when it came into power was to terminate those contracts,” he said.

In his contribution, Kazako assured journalists that President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is determined to rooting out corruption in all government ministries, departments and agencies.

Kazako said Chakwera is aware that corruption has, for decades, robbed Malawians their right to enjoy the fruits of their taxes.

“As such, as President Chakwera goes full throttle in fighting graft, we urge the media to give his administration the support it deserves because the battle against this vice can only be won if we all work together,” he said.

