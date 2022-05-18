Former Tobacco Commission CEO Kayisi Sadala arrested over illegal sale of institutional houses

May 19, 2022

Former Tobacco Commission (formerly Tobacco Control Commission – TCC), Kayisi Sadala, is in police custody having been arrested on Tuesday afternoon in connection to the illegal sale of the institutional houses.

Nyasa Times has gathered that Sadala, while serving as TC CEO, authorized sale of the Commission’s houses to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of senior officials of the erstwhile governing party.

TC former chief executive officer (CEO) Kayisi Sadala

Our source at Lilongwe Police Station in Area 3, where the suspect is spending his second night, stated that Sadala’s arrest has nothing to do with political witch-hunting as some DPP followers have been advancing on social media.

Deputy National Police Publicist Harry Namwaza told Nyasa Times a short while ago that the former TC boss will be charged with abuse of office and is likely to appear before the court on Thursday.

