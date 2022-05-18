Communities demand explanation on K220, 000 advance compensation payment

Communities surrounding Kanyika Niobium Mine are demanding an explanation from Globe Metals and Mining Company following its decision to pay K220, 000 as advance compensation to each family that is likely to be displaced by the project.

The payment was made in December last year, according to Senior Group Village Headman Inkosana Yobe Nhlane.

The chief said the company persuaded 230 out of 234 families to receive the cash without an explanation on what lies next.

The time they visited the area, Globe Metals and Mining Company officials asked for a permission from Inkosana Yobe Nhlane to reregister names of families expected to be displaced.

“The officials said they believe that some families have lost their lives because the first registration exercise happened some years ago. And I gave them a go ahead. But I was shocked to hear that the same officials, paid K220, 000 to each and every family,” said the chief.

One of the beneficiaries, Owen Chirwa told Nyasa Times that the said officials were moving from house to house of every affected family asking them to get K220, 000 as their advance compensation payment.

According to Chirwa, they were told that the received cash will be deducted from their compensation payment.

“They took advantage of our status and the economic hardship we are passing through. They said we need to get the cash in order to buy fertilizer and food. The bad news is that up to now, we don’t know how much we shall receive as our full compensation payment,” said Chirwa.

Only four families refused to receive the cash.

On Monday, angry villagers through Tikolelaneko Reflection Action Network, a community based organization summoned their legislator, Sam Chirwa to help them on handling the issue.

“All of this has happened because the MP was not involved. As an organization, we condemn the development,” said the Executive Director for Tikolelaneko Reflection Action Network, Petros Khinda.

Chirwa vowed to deal with it accordingly.

Globe Metals and Mining country director, Neville Huxham, while admitting the development blamed the villagers for changing their tune.

Huxham said it was the community who asked his company to pay them part of their compensation payment.

“Our company did not persuaded them. In fact it was the community themselves who wanted cash to buy fertilizer and we had no choice but to help them,” said Huxham.

He disclosed that the remained payment will be paid to them after the whole process is done.

Huxham said they’re waiting for development agreement to start their work on the ground.

