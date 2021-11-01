Minister Nyalonje laments high primary school dropouts

The Minister of Education, Agnes Nyalonje, has expressed concern over high numbers of primary school dropouts, which is estimated at 94 percent.

Nyalonje disclosed that out of the 800, 000 children who start school, only 6 percent graduate to secondary school annually in the country.

She was speaking in Lilongwe on Saturday during Commemoration of World Teachers Day.

She said it was worrisome for the nation to note that the high numbers of the dropouts are happening at the primary level.

“It is sad that only less than one percent of the student population progress to tertiary education,” she said.

The minister bemoaned lack of infrastructure like classroom, high student to teacher ratio, limited text books and sanitary facilities and culture as the major contributing factors.

Despite the conditions, she said, some schools are achieving amazing results with limited resources.

The minister, however, said her ministry is undertaking comprehensive reforms to address challenges so that they recover and improve education system.

Some of the reforms include school infrastructure development, improved provision of teaching and learning materials and teachers’ welfare development among others.

In his remarks, Norwegian National Teachers Initiative (NTI) Coordinator, George Mindano, said they are working hard to address some of the challenges that teachers are facing in the country.

“Most grievances teachers have put forward will soon be a history as the NTI project is aimed at reducing such like teachers working conditions,” he said.

During the event, some best primary, secondary and special needs teachers were recognized with certificates and phones for their commitment and professionalism during Covid-19 pandemic.

