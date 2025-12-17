Minister Phiri challenges councils to deliver results beyond titles

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri has questioned the relevance and performance of local government authorities in Malawi.

Speaking in Lilongwe during the opening of the Extraordinary Annual General Assembly of the Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA), Phiri challenged councillors and district commissioners to move beyond ceremonial roles and deliver tangible results to citizens.

He highlighted that public officers must demonstrate their value by ensuring that leadership translates into visible improvements in the lives of ordinary Malawians.

“You now have the positions. The question is, what next? If the answer is no, that people haven’t noted changes, then probably we need to begin to question our relevance,” Phiri said.

The Minister emphasised that holding authority and exercising it effectively are not the same, urging council chairpersons and district commissioners to act decisively rather than remain content with their offices.

Phiri noted that local councils are often the first point of contact for citizens facing disasters, drug shortages, deteriorating road infrastructure, and hunger.

He stressed that councils frequently respond to these challenges long before matters escalate to central government or the President, making their performance critical for community welfare.

The Minister’s remarks come amid growing public scrutiny of local authorities and calls for more accountability in service delivery.

He questioned whether past MALGA conferences and leadership elections have led to meaningful changes on the ground, implying that symbolic leadership alone is insufficient.

Phiri urged local government officials to embrace innovation, improve coordination with communities, and ensure that public services meet citizens’ expectations.

He also called for proactive planning and timely intervention in emergencies, highlighting the importance of local councils in disaster preparedness and response.

The Minister’s statements were received with attention by attendees, including councillors, district commissioners, and senior government officials, who were urged to reflect on their performance and take concrete action.

Phiri concluded by reminding public officers that authority carries responsibility, and failure to deliver results can undermine trust in local governance and weaken citizen confidence.

The address underscored the government’s commitment to strengthening decentralisation, improving service delivery, and holding local authorities accountable for the welfare of communities across Malawi.

