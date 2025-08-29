Minister Prints Own Passport ‘Within Short Period of Time’ to Assure Malawians New System Is Working at Immigration Dept

The Ministry of Homeland Security has declared the newly acquired passport printing system a “game changer” after Minister Ezekiel Ching’oma personally witnessed the process and had his own passport printed within minutes on Thursday.

Ching’oma, speaking during a media demonstration in Lilongwe, said the new system signals a turning point for Malawi’s Immigration Department, which has been under pressure due to long delays and a backlog of applications.

“For the first time in a long time, Malawians can be confident that our passport system is back on track,” said Ching’oma, holding up his freshly printed passport before cameras. “The ordinary passport will now take a maximum of 10 working days to process, while express applications will be completed in one to two days.”

The minister emphasized that the new passports carry enhanced security features recognized by the International Civil Aviation Organization, making them more secure and globally compliant.

Ching’oma also disclosed that the government had negotiated a better deal for Malawians, saying the new contract with Madras Security Printers will cost USD 30 million over five years, compared to the previous USD 70 million contract which only covered three years.

“This is not only a more efficient system, but it is also a more cost-effective one for taxpayers,” he said.

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services is currently sitting on a backlog of about 100,000 passport applications. Ching’oma assured Malawians that the accumulation will be cleared within weeks, thanks to the improved system and the support of the new supplier.

Members of the media who attended the demonstration said the speed and efficiency of the new equipment were evident, marking a sharp contrast with past complaints of delays, corruption, and inefficiency.

The ministry hopes that the move will restore public trust in passport services and reaffirm the government’s commitment to making essential public services efficient and accountable.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :