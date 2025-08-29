MAGLA boosts NPL Mothers’ Fun Run initiative with K20 million 

The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has donated K20 million towards this year’s Nation Publications Limited (NPL) Mothers’ Fun Run, scheduled for October 2025.

Initially, MAGLA planned to donate K15 million to the cause, but after learning that the initiative clocks 20 years this year, they adjusted the amount to K20 million at the venue on Wednesday.

Speaking after handing over the cheque, MAGLA Director General, Racheal Mijiga, commended the initiative for its significant role in advancing safe motherhood in the country.

“We have seen improvements in both infant mortality and maternal deaths. Mothers are the backbone of society, and children’s early development is critical. It is therefore important for individuals and companies to contribute towards safe motherhood for the sustainability of Malawi,” she said.

NPL Editor, Aubrey Mchulu, applauded MAGLA’s continued support, saying their contributions have been instrumental over the years.

“We are very thankful for this donation. MAGLA has been a consistent partner, and this will go a long way in helping us move closer to achieving zero maternal deaths in the country,” said Mchulu.

Over the years, the initiative has supported several district hospitals and health facilities with essential maternal and neonatal care equipment and for this year, the donation will support the Kasungu District Health Office and 25 satellite facilities in the district.

Items to be procured include delivery beds, oxygen concentrators, suction machines, and other maternity essentials.

