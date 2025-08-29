Journalists Trained to Report Effectively on Sex Trafficking Cases

People Serving Girls at Risk (PSGR), an organization dedicated to ending all forms of exploitation against women and girls, on Thursday held a training workshop for journalists across Malawi aimed at equipping them with the skills to report sex trafficking cases more effectively.

The training, held in Lilongwe, highlighted that many trafficking cases in Malawi are dismissed due to lack of substantial evidence. Organizers stressed that this gap undermines the fight against sex trafficking and called for more robust, coordinated efforts between the media, law enforcement, and the judiciary.

Guest of honour, Justice Zione Ntaba, described Malawi as standing at a “critical juncture” in the fight against trafficking, warning that the crime is eroding the nation’s social and moral fabric.

“Malawi’s anti-trafficking legal framework provides a solid foundation for combating sexual exploitation,” Ntaba said. “But legal prescriptions without effective implementation serve more as symbols than as protections. This demands urgent attention from all stakeholders of society.”

She pointed to gaps that continue to cripple justice in trafficking cases despite the existence of the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Act, which is regarded as comprehensive on paper. These include inadequate investigative capacity, weak witness protection mechanisms, limited prosecution, and insufficient judicial familiarity with trafficking jurisprudence.

Ntaba urged journalists to use their platforms not only to inform but also to push for accountability, saying that media coverage can shape public opinion and influence policy.

Evans Munga, Programme Lead for Africa Ending Sexual Exploitation at Equality Now, underscored that trafficking is a global problem requiring thoughtful, ethical reporting.

“Journalists must avoid stigmatizing survivors,” Munga said. “Effective reporting can help shift perceptions, encourage victims to come forward, and put pressure on authorities to take action.”

The training forms part of broader efforts by civil society and international partners to strengthen Malawi’s fight against sex trafficking, which has left countless women and girls vulnerable to abuse both within the country and across borders.

