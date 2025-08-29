Ansah’s Respectful Engagement With Chiefs Strengthens DPP Campaign

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) running mate, Justice Dr. Jane Ansah, is increasingly making her mark on the 2025 campaign trail through a systematic outreach strategy that places traditional leaders at the heart of political engagement.

This week, Ansah met Senior Chief Tsabango of Lilongwe at his Mulodza headquarters, where she presented key pillars of the DPP manifesto. She highlighted policies on economic recovery, free primary and secondary education, youth and women empowerment, and increased resource allocation to technical councils.

Senior Chief Tsabango, in his response, offered his goodwill to Ansah and DPP presidential candidate Professor Peter Mutharika, describing their mission as one to “rescue Malawi.”

The visit forms part of a wider, carefully coordinated campaign by Ansah to respectfully engage Malawi’s traditional governance structures—a move that is resonating strongly across the country. Beyond Chief Tsabango, she has already paid courtesy calls on traditional authorities Chadza and Kalumbu in Lilongwe, as well as high-ranking chiefs including Inkosi ya Makhosi Gomani V of Ntcheu, Senior Chief Njolomole of Ntcheu, Inkosi Kanduku of Mwanza, Inkosi ya Makhosi Mbelwa V of Mzimba, Senior Chief Mwaluambya of Chitipa, and Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga.

The DPP has emphasized that these engagements are not mere campaign rituals but part of a deliberate approach to ground the party’s blueprint within community realities, ensuring that policies are shaped by traditional leaders’ perspectives on local development priorities.

Analysts note that Ansah’s methodical, respectful interactions with chiefs are helping the DPP reconnect with rural constituencies that remain heavily influenced by traditional authority. By presenting the DPP’s vision through chiefs—who are custodians of community trust—Ansah is building bridges that could significantly boost the party’s grassroots appeal.

The strategy is also projecting Ansah as a unifying and disciplined campaigner, capable of complementing Mutharika’s national stature with a strong local touch.

Meanwhile, a recent Afrobarometer survey has placed Mutharika ahead of incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera, a development that many within the party attribute in part to the momentum generated by Ansah’s traditional leader outreach program.

With just weeks to go before Malawians head to the polls, Ansah’s systematic campaign—grounded in respect for tradition, dialogue, and community inclusion—appears to be shaping the DPP’s electoral fortunes in decisive ways.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :