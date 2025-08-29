Atupele Rallies Malawi’s Youth, Declares Them ‘60% of the Population, 100% Our Future’

United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi has placed young people at the centre of his campaign message, declaring them both the majority of Malawi’s population and the full measure of its future.

Speaking at the Presidential Youth Dialogue held on Thursday, Atupele described the gathering as a powerful reminder of why he remains in the political fight.

“Youths are 60 percent of the population and 100 percent of our future,” Atupele said, drawing applause from the audience that packed the hall while thousands more followed the dialogue online. “The energy and questions from young Malawians today reminded me why I am in this race. This country belongs to you, and your voice is shaping the agenda.”

The Presidential Youth Dialogue—organized by the Youth Decide Campaign and Youth and Society (YAS)—brought together young professionals, students, entrepreneurs, and grassroots leaders to engage presidential candidates on issues that directly affect them, including unemployment, education, technology, governance, and innovation.

Atupele, who has long branded himself as a champion of youth-driven politics, used the platform to assure Malawians that the concerns raised by young people would not remain rhetoric but would form part of his governing blueprint.

“Your manifesto is my commitment,” he emphasized. “Every idea, every aspiration you shared today is not just a conversation point but a guiding principle of how we must govern. We cannot afford to waste the potential of the majority of our people. September 16 is our moment to choose a leadership that listens and delivers.”

Observers at the event noted the enthusiasm and optimism among the youth, with many describing Atupele’s message as the most direct appeal yet to the largest voting bloc in the country.

“This is the first time I’ve felt a candidate speak to us and not just about us,” said one participant from Lilongwe. “He acknowledged our frustrations but also our potential.”

Political analysts say the youth vote—estimated to make up nearly two-thirds of Malawi’s 8 million registered voters—will be decisive in the September 16 elections. Atupele’s strategy, they argue, is to frame himself as the only candidate prepared to entrust young people with real decision-making power.

The UDF leader has consistently championed youth participation in governance, pushing for policies on access to credit for young entrepreneurs, investment in technology and digital infrastructure, and reforms in the education system to align with modern labour market needs.

Thursday’s dialogue may well prove a turning point in the campaign narrative. By aligning himself with youth-led platforms like Youth Decide and YAS, Atupele is positioning his candidacy as a partnership with the country’s largest demographic force.

As the campaign clock ticks down, one thing has become clear: if Malawian youths turn out in their numbers on September 16, the outcome of the election could very well be decided by their collective voice.

For Atupele Muluzi, that is not a threat but a promise: “September 16 is our moment.”

