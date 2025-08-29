Mutharika Takes Central Region by Storm: DPP Set for Mega Rally in Lilongwe

The campaign train of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its Blue Alliance partners is rolling into the heart of the Central Region this Saturday, August 30, with what promises to be a historic Presidential Campaign Mega Rally at Chilima Mpunga Ground in Mtandire, Lilongwe.

Fresh from a thunderous and successful rally in the North, His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the DPP and Presidential Candidate of the Blue Alliance (comprising DPP, AFORD, LEF, and NDP), will lead the charge as thousands of supporters are expected to flood the capital city in a show of strength and solidarity.

The rally will feature the DPP’s formidable ticket, with Running Mate, Rt. Honourable Dr. Jane Ansah, and Incoming Second Vice President, Rt. Honourable Enock Chihana, set to address the crowd alongside Mutharika.

The event will be hosted by DPP Vice President for the Centre, Hon. Alfred Gangata, who is also the party’s Shadow MP for the area.

According to party officials, the rally is expected to cement the DPP’s grip on the Central Region as the campaign gathers momentum ahead of the September 16 polls. Organizers say the Mtandire event will not only showcase the unity of the Blue Alliance but also demonstrate that the DPP remains a force to reckon with in Malawi’s political arena.

“The Blue Alliance is marching forward with confidence. What we saw in the North was a turning point, and now the Central Region will witness the power of a united front under Professor Mutharika,” a senior party official said ahead of the rally.

The rally comes at a critical moment in the campaign as parties jostle for dominance in the highly contested Central Region. Analysts believe Saturday’s event will be a litmus test for the DPP’s strength in Lilongwe and a defining stage for its presidential ticket.

All roads this Saturday lead to Mtandire, where the DPP and its partners will once again test their muscle before the nation.

