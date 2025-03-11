Ministry of Transport Emphasizes Increased Exports

Secretary for Transport and Public Works, David Mzandu, has stressed the need for Malawi to increase export volumes over imports to fully benefit from the development of the Nacala Corridor.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 9th Tripartite Meeting of the Nacala Development Corridor Management Committee in Lilongwe, Mzandu highlighted the significance of the gathering in reviewing ongoing projects, consolidating collective efforts, and sharing future visions.

“The corridor management is still in its infancy, and there is much work to be done. One key impact will be the reduction in cargo landing costs. Currently, much of Malawi’s cargo arrives by road from Beira and Dar es Salaam. With the full development of the Nacala Corridor, these costs will be significantly lower,” he said.

The meeting has brought together key stakeholders, including private sector representatives from Malawi, Mozambique, and Zambia, to discuss progress and share insights. The project aims to reduce transport costs and enhance regional trade integration among the three nations.

Mozambique’s Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Transport and Logistics, Ambrósio Adolfo Sitoe, emphasized that the corridor’s development will unlock new opportunities for handling both existing and future cargo, which is currently constrained by limited facilities.

He added that the initiative presents a crucial opportunity for economic development and deeper regional integration.

The Nacala Corridor development is a World Bank-funded project under the Southern Africa Trade Connectivity Project (SATCP). Launched in 2021, it is expected to be completed by 2027.

