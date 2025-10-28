Ministry of Youth launches K720 million AGRA-funded SPICE project to transform youth jobs and agriculture

The Government of Malawi, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has launched a K720 million initiative aimed at transforming youth employment and driving agri-food systems reform — a project funded by the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).

Dubbed the Strengthening Policy Implementation and Institutional Capacity for Youth Employment Creation and Agri-Food Systems Transformation in Malawi (SPICE) project, the initiative was launched on Tuesday at Chikho Hotel in Mponela, Dowa.

The $400,000 (about K720 million) grant from AGRA will help the Ministry of Youth and Sports, working with other ministries, to reform policies and improve institutional coordination linking youth employment with Malawi’s agriculture-led transformation agenda.

Speaking at the launch, Dina Gumulira, Director of Technical Services in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, described the project as a strategic turning point in addressing Malawi’s persistent youth unemployment challenges.

“This project is meant to strengthen the policy environment for youth empowerment and respond to issues affecting our agri-food systems,” she said. “Malawi’s population is predominantly young, yet many lack opportunities. SPICE seeks to bridge that gap by promoting inclusivity and employment through agriculture.”

Gumulira said Malawi’s agriculture sector — the backbone of the economy — holds untapped potential for youth engagement in value chains such as soybeans, groundnuts, and maize, which are vital for both food security and income generation.

“By involving youth in these value chains, we are empowering them economically and contributing to national development,” she added. “The project aligns with Malawi 2063 and the National Youth Policy, promoting youth participation, market access, and value addition.”

The launch attracted key government officials, civil society, youth leaders, and development partners, who discussed a roadmap for implementation. Among the project’s outputs will be:

Developing evidence-based policies and investment plans, including a National Youth Service Strategy and Act.

Establishing governance and coordination mechanisms for inter-ministerial collaboration on agricultural commercialization and industrialization.

Eluphy Nyirenda, AGRA Malawi Country Director, said the project is part of AGRA’s commitment to supporting reforms that open up employment opportunities for young people in the agri-food sector.

“This grant supports the Ministry of Youth and other collaborating ministries to implement reforms that will create jobs for young Malawians,” Nyirenda said. “It falls under a Mastercard-funded program that identified policy gaps affecting youth engagement.”

She cited policy and legal inconsistencies as a major challenge to youth development in Malawi.

“For example, there’s no law that clearly defines who a ‘young person’ is in Malawi,” she noted. “This lack of clarity across legal frameworks hampers effective youth programming. SPICE will align all youth-related policies and laws to the Malawi 2063 vision.”

Nyirenda added that AGRA’s support is designed to boost collaboration between the Ministries of Youth, Agriculture, Trade, and Industry, which are all receiving complementary grants under the same initiative.

The project will also establish a Reference Group to provide technical oversight and ensure effective implementation.

As youth unemployment continues to rise, the SPICE project is seen as a crucial step toward creating a generation of young Malawians who are not only job seekers but also innovators and drivers of agricultural transformation.

“This is more than just a project,” Gumulira emphasized. “It is a renewed commitment — by government and AGRA — to ensure that no young Malawian is left behind in the country’s journey toward inclusive and sustainable growth.”

