Miracle technical college graduates 109 students

Malawi youths have been challenged to embrace a culture of vying for entrepreneurship instead of seeking employment.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony of 109 students at MIRACLE technical institute in Karonga, the District Commissioner (DC) Richard Hara who was also the guest of honor, advised d the students that if they are to succeed and indeed fight unemployment in Malawi, then they better start thinking on how to own their own business instead of waiting to be employed.

“When you are employed it’s good but then when you have decided to be an entrepreneur,it means that you are going to employ some more people to work for you, so in this case you will create more job opportunities for others and hence reduce the unemployment rate,”advised Hara.

In addition to the sentiments made by Hara, the board chairperson for the institution,Father Michael Otieno highlighted the need for young malawians to built a mentality of becoming an entrepreneur.

“It’s not only in Malawi,but world over unemployment rate is increasing daily, reason being that we have got same companies and same employers yet each and every year students are graduating from tertiary institutions, it is in this case that students have to thing of employment after school and not getting employed as it seems very difficult to find a job these days,”preached the clergy.

He also also warned students that even when they are employed, they should refrain from committing to corruption activities as it is against the norms of Roman Catholics who own the institution and against God’s commandments too, instead he encouraged them to act as good ambassadors to the cooperate world.

MIRACLE stands for Marianist Institute of Rural Artisans for Christian Life Education and was founded in 2000 by Peter diano and his four currently deceased Catholic priests.

This year’s graduation was their 17 ceremony and students graduated from eight different courses including hotel and catering management, business administration, rural and community development, computer engineering and many more other courses, the institution offers education to students from all the corners of Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :