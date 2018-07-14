Upcoming ‘Acoustic’ female artist Merleesir drops two new singles ‘Mamie’ and ‘Africa

After releasing her first six hot singles in 2017 Malawi’s fast upcoming and promising Acoustic female artist Merleesir is back again with another two latest hits titled ‘Mamie’ and ‘Africa’.

The 19-year-old Blantyre-based musician whose real name is Omega Chilewani Chaima dropped the new tracks early this week and they are currently enjoying massive airplay in many local radio stations.

Merleesir who came into limelight mid-last year surprised many music followers in the country when she released her beautiful singles which include; ‘Come Home, Zisakubowe,My Number One, Ndinayamba Ndipakale, Am I Wrong and Zintchito Zonse’.

According to the artist the two latest songs which were recorded at IB Records in Blantyre are expected to be included in her project of the pending debut album which she said will be on the market before October this year.

In Mamie hit Merleesir says she is preaching about encouraging the youth to respect their mothers and learn to apologise whenever they do something wrong to them.

“Actually am just trying to teach my fellow young people to avoid treating their mothers like any other person and realise the important role which their mothers played to raise them,” said Merleesir.

She further revealed to Nyasa Times that her biggest dream is to become the first Malawian youngest and futurre ‘Acoustic’ female icon.

“I felt previlleged and humbled with the way Malawians welcomed my first singles. Their support was very amazing and as an upcoming artist I was very much encouraged and that is why I decided to continue composing another new songs because my main target is to spread message that can help to change Malawi for better,” said Merleesir.

She added that after releasing her first album she will start organising shows as one way of meeting with her fans.

“Infact I have so many plans for my music career because I want to be unique in everything. I have confidence that with God all my dreams will come to reality,” said Merleesir

