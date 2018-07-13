Apathy hits second voter registration exercise, MCP stronghold in disarray

July 13, 2018 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Voter apathy has hit the second registration  exercise in the central region, the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) stronghold as the first day of the registration was marred by low turn out.

Voter registration  has worried stakeholders as fewer people have registered as compared to those targetted

The second phase of the voter registration started on Friday in Ntchisi, Dowa, Mchinji and Nkhotakota.
In Ntchisi, the registration exercise was delayed because political party representatives reported for work late.
In Nkhotakota, the registration exercise was marred by faulty equipment.
At one centre, only 12 people had registered before the equipment was withdrawn because it was faulty.
Human rights activists are already in arms, telling the pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission to ensure that the second phase of the registration exercise is well organised.
