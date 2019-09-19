Misa Malawi condemns journalists attack during HRDC demo
The Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapter has condemned the physical and indecent assault of two journalists, Golden Matonga of Nation Publications Limited and Gladys Nthenda of Kulinji Media by some demonstrators during protests organized by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) in Lilongwe.
During the demonstrations on Wednesday, September 18 2019, the demonstrators tore Nthenda’s clothes and also stole a mobile phone and a wallet belonging to Matonga, accusing the two journalists of being government spies.
“It is very unfortunate that the assault on Matonga and Nthenda did not stop even after the two duly displayed their professional identity cards. Both Matonga and Nthenda were left traumatized and were unable to complete their duties,” Misa-Malawi charperon Teresa Ndanga said in a statement seen by Nyasa Times.
The media watchdog applauded the Malawi Defense Force (MDF) soldiers who intervened and helped rescue the two scribes.
Misa- Malawi, which is also a human rights advocacy body, condemns in strongest terms the conduct of some of the protesters , saying it believes that all human freedoms and rights, including the right to demonstrate, should be exercised with responsibility.
“We therefore expect demonstrators to exercise their right to demonstrate while recognizing the existence of other rights and freedoms such as media freedom, which is enshrined in the Republican Constitution and nobody has the right to take the same away from journalists.
“Creation of a hostile environment for journalists by demonstrators is uncalled for and the organizers of these demonstrations must decisively deal with such barbaric acts. Journalists should be provided with a conducive environment to perform their duties all the time,” reads the statement.
Nonetheless, the media watchdong advised journalists to ensure that they are in identifiable clothing all the time as they cover any event that has potential of putting their lives at risk.
It said journalists who do not have such clothing are encouraged to make an inquiry with MISA Malawi secretariat on the availability of media vests.
