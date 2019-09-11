Misa Malawi drags Macra to court  over radio phone-in program ban

Media watchdog Misa-Malawi has taken Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) to court to force it uplift the ban on radio phone-in program.

Misa Malawi president Teresa Ndanga says in a statement that Macra has not lifted the suspension since June 7 when it made the order despite several attempts by the Misa Malawi Chapter and media outlets to amicably resolve the issue.

“The chapter has partnered Times, Zodiak and Capital Radio seeking the court’s declaration that the decision of Macra violates constitutionally guaranteed freedom of the press, among other rights, and that procedure followed in making the decision was improper as no consultations were made with affected parties as required by law,” says the statement.

The matter was filed at the High Court in Lilongwe on September 2 and the court has set aside September 16, 2019 to hear the application for a temporary injunction, stopping Macra from implementing the decision pending a final court decision.

