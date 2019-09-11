Prince Martin returns with new video ‘Reggae Band’

After a long hiatus, renowned reggae artist Prince Martin on Wednesday, 11 September releases a new music video “Reggae Band”.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Prince Martin described “Reggae Band” as a celebration of Rasta culture and reggae music.

“The character in the video relives the moments he earlier had with elders at the Rasta’s camp where after spiritual sessions, he was advised to have a little music in his life. To have a reggae band,” he said.

Directed by Justice Cricky Chiponda, “Reggae Band” features members of the band playing the music live and begins with flashbacks of conversations between the two lead vocalists of the band, Prince and Suzi Marcus.

According to the “It’s so sad” hit maker, the direction of reggae music gives him great joy, seeing young and old artists staying true to the music of their hearts.

“It feels good that everyone is encouraged to focus on what they are best at, rather than being forced to play something else because certain schools of thoughts decide that way. It feels great to see more reggae artists at festivals and music concerts and the feeling is that we are making good progress,” Prince Martin explained.

“Reggae Band” will be available on local TVs and music websites including our facebook page, www.facebook.com/soulraiders.

Prince Martin further revealed that his band, Soul Raiders will for the first time be performing at the Tumaini Festival at Dzaleka Camp on 1 to 2 November, 2019.

Prince Martin’s musical journey goes beyond the Soul Raiders as he started performances with the then Area 18 Vibrations.

In 2000, he re-united with former school mates before disbanding for a while until October 2010 when rehearsals begun as the original founders of the Soul Raiders.

Collectively, the band has four albums including African Skies (2010) and Ubuntu (2017).

