Pictorial: ‘Papa’ sends Malawi in World Cup group stage

Gerald Phiri Jnr – fondly called Papa – sent Malawi football fans in wild scene of celerebation after his 80th minute exquisite penalty on Tuesday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre sent the Flames into the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualification second round.

Flames coach Meke Mwase was also over the moon: “It can only be God. I can only say thank you God”

FAM communications director Gomegzani Zakazaka could not help it, but embrace Mwase to celebrate the victory.

Hundreds of supporters escorted the team bus to their Cross Roads Hotel while chanting Flames! Flames!

Malawi now joins 14 other teams that have made it to the group stage alongside 26 others who were seeded.

The 40 teams will be pooled into 10 groups of four teams.

They will battle it out with group winners qualifying for the third round.

The 10 teams will then be paired against each other to identify five teams who will qualify for the Qatar finals.

