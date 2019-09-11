Pictorial: ‘Papa’ sends Malawi in World Cup group stage

September 11, 2019 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Gerald Phiri Jnr – fondly called Papa –  sent Malawi football fans in wild scene of celerebation after his 80th minute exquisite penalty on Tuesday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre sent the Flames  into the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualification second round.

Yamikani Chester dribbling past over Botswana player during the game
Precious Sambani trying to win the ball-Pic Arkangel Tembo, Mana
A goal from Gerald Phiri on spot kick-Pic Arkangel Tembo, Mana
Flames players celebrate a vital goal from ‘Papa’
Gerald Phiri Jnr the scorer of the penalty
Malawi coach Meke Mwase (right) in emotional celebrations
Flames fans celeberate in stands
Time to celebrate for players-Pic Arkangel Tembo, Mana
Yes we have done it-Pic Arkangel Tembo, Mana
Players celebrate to march on
Supporters escorted the Flames bus to hotel

Flames  coach Meke Mwase  was also over the moon: “It can only be God. I can only say thank you God”

FAM communications director Gomegzani Zakazaka could not help it, but embrace Mwase to celebrate the victory.

Hundreds of supporters escorted the team bus to their Cross Roads Hotel while chanting Flames! Flames!

Malawi now joins 14 other teams that have made it to the group stage alongside 26 others who were seeded.

The 40 teams will be pooled into 10 groups of four teams.

They will battle it out with group winners qualifying for the third round.

The 10 teams will then be paired against each other to identify five teams who will qualify for the Qatar finals.

1
ERUTU
Guest
ERUTU

BRAVO

2 hours ago