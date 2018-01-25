Misa-Malawi gets K1m boost from New Finance Bank for office project

New Finance Bank has donated K1 Million towards construction of an office complex for Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi chapter.

NFB Chief Executive Office, Zandile Shawa said NFB recognize significant role the media plays in the society.

“NFB is making a small donation to indicate that we are a true partner of the media fraternity by contributing towards the building of the stand alone Misa Malawi office structure,” said MShawa.

Shawa said NFB realizes apart from providing checks and balances the media is equally instrumental on setting the agenda and exerting influence on different factors that drive economy of the country.

“Apart from this donation, our investment in the advertising arena also underlines the ever growing value we attach to the media be it radio, TV, online, print and what have you. As NFB, we congratulate MISA for embarking on such an ambitious project and believe that every contribution counts and will go some way towards ensuring that this project succeeds.

“Yes, we cherish the engagement and interaction with media practitioners, and today we underscore our commitment to continue playing a leading role in the development of journalism and the media in the country. We believe it is initiatives like these that are key to raising standards of journalism –in quality, quantity and depth,” said Shawa.

Receiving the donation, Misa Malawi Chairperson, Tereza Ndanga, commended NFB for the donation, saying the money will go a long way in helping Misa Malawi achieve its objective.

Ndanga said it was unfortunate that Misa Malawi has been operating in rented premises since the organization started till now.

“Our plan is to raise K30 million for the project and we hope other institutions and stakeholders will emulate what NFB has done by supporting us,” said Ndanga.

