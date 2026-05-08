MISA-Malawi hails FDH Bank for consistent support

Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter President Golden Matonga has hailed FDH Bank for consistently support the Misa awards gala for eight consecutive years.

Speaking in an interview acknowledging FDH Bank’s K5 million support to MISA-Malawi for the Awards gala during the World Press Freedom Day celebrations at the weekend in Salima, Matonga said they do not take the support they get from FDH Bak for granted.

“FDH Bank has been supporting this event for the past eight years consistently and that is something we take for granted. But it is not only the support for the gala awards, they have also supported us in other areas including our fundraising efforts for a resource centre at our Mtolankhani House,” said Matonga.

He urged other companies and individuals to emulate an example set by FDH Bank.

FDH Financial Holdings Public Relations Manager, Lorraine Chikhula, said the institution recognises the critical role of the media in society.

“At FDH Financial Holdings Limited, we recognise that a vibrant media landscape is the cornerstone of a transparent and informed society. This K5 million sponsorship reflects our belief that the media is not merely a channel for information, but a strategic partner in national development,” said Chikhula.

She added that the institution’s growth over the years has gone hand in hand with the evolution of the media in Malawi.

“Our history with the press in Malawi is one of mutual growth. As we have expanded, the media has provided critical analysis and storytelling that keep the public engaged. This contribution reaffirms our commitment to ensuring the media has the resources necessary to uphold press freedom and professional excellence,” she said.

World Press Freedom Day is commemorated annually on May 3 to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom and to honour journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

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