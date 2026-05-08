NBM plc awards 10 outstanding sports journalists in K1.5bn Football Sponsorship

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has recognised 10 outstanding sports journalists for their exceptional coverage of the inaugural Under-23 Men’s Championship and the Women’s Football Premiership.

The awards ceremony, held on Tuesday evening in Blantyre, celebrated the media’s role in amplifying the Bank’s K1.5 billion sports sponsorship unveiled in June last year.

In the Women’s Premiership category, Solomon Manda of Nation Publications Limited (NPL) was named Best Print Reporter, while Tadala Manda of Mibawa TV scooped the Best Television Reporter award. Sam Banda of Zodiak Radio emerged the best in radio reporting , and Hastings Kasonga of Wampira Online winning the Best Online Reporter accolade.

For the Under-23 Championship, Richard Tiyesi of Timveni bagged the Best Online Reporter, while Sam Banda of Zodiak secured another Best Radio Reporter award.

Patrick Phupha of Luntha TV was the best in television reporting, with Mabvuto Kambuwe of Times Group taking the Best Print Reporter title.

Regional radio awards were also presented to Gracian Mbewe of Tuntufye FM representing the Northern Region, Yohane Kadam’manja of Lilanguka Radio in the Eastern Region, Eliot Tandani of Nkhoma FM in the Central Region, and Yohane M’bwera of Litala FM in the Southern Region.

Speaking after presenting the awards, NBM plc Head of Retail Banking, Oswin Kasunda, said the Bank was satisfied with the league’s successful conclusion, noting that it had achieved its core objective of reaching and supporting underserved communities through the dedication of journalists in covering the Bank’s football sponsorship initiatives.

“As a Bank, we sponsored football, intending to transform the game from grassroots to the national level. We are pleased with the impact achieved so far.”

“However, without the work of journalists, the story of this sponsorship would remain untold. These awards are a way of recognising the critical role the media has played in showcasing these successes to the public,” he added.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President, Fleetwood Haiya, hailed the sponsorship, describing it as a game-changer in the development of football in the country.

“National Bank came in not only for brand visibility, but with a genuine commitment to support the underserved. We have seen significant progress in both women’s football and the development of young male players,” said Haiya.

He further commended the media for its contribution to the sport’s growth, emphasising FAM’s commitment to continued collaboration with media houses.

One of the award winners, Tadala Manda of Mibawa TV, attributed her recognition to passion and commitment to promoting women’s football.

“Women’s football has historically received limited coverage. I made a personal decision to give it the attention it deserves, and I am grateful that this effort has been recognised,” she said.

The K1.5 billion sponsorship package supports the Under-23 Championship, the Women’s Premiership, and the ongoing Varsity Games, all aimed at strengthening Malawi’s football development pipeline.

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