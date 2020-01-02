Misa Malawi revives Media Council to oversees ethics of professional journalists

Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapter has revived operations of the Media Council of Malawi.

Media Council of Malawi, which oversees ethics of professional journalists as well as disciplinary issues, closed shop some years back owing to financial problems.

Journalist Moses Kaufa has since been appointed the council executive director during a meeting of media managers on New Year’s eve in Liwonde.

Kaufa is a communication professional.

The re-launch of the council provided a platform for stakeholders to appreciate the new model self-regulation model that will be guiding the profession.

Kaufa is expected to spearhead the rebirth of the council, assist media houses and journalists in designing and implementing in-house self-regulation mechanisms and strategies to uphold highest standards of professionalism.

Misa Malawi chairperson Teresa Ndanga said the relaunch of the council will help in upholding media code and ethics.

