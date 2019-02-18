Misa Malawi schedule two presidential debates: March 29 and April 5

Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapter, has announced they are organising presidential television live debate for a large field of nine presidential candidates in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Misa Malawi is one of the key organisers for the debate which includes key electoral stakeholders and the media houses to beam live the public debates.

The first debate will take place on March 29 at Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe, nine days into official campaign period.

The second round of the debate will be held on April 5.

The candidate will have an opportunity to articulate how they will tackle challenges bedevilling the nation if voted into power by Malawi’s 6.8 million registered voters.

The debates will be live on national broadcaster MBC, privately owned Times TV and Zodiak TV.

Political commentators say they want the topics that are important to the Malawian people.

They have also asked organisers to ensure all presidential aspirants take part in the debate to give Malawians a chance to assess them fairly.

All parties have said their leaders were set to take part in the debate while Presidential press secretary Mgeme Kalilani said President Mutharika is waiting for formal invitation

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) confirmed nine presidential candidates, including incumbent President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Vice-President Saulos Chilima of newly formed UTM Party.

Besides political allies-turned-rivals, Mutharika and Chilima, other candidates in the presidential race are Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi Congress Party-MCP), John Chisi (Umodzi Party-UP), Peter Kuwani (Mbakuwaku Movement for Development-MMD), Joyce Banda (People’s Party-PP), Atupele Muluzi (United Democratic Front-UDF), Cassim Chilumpha (Tikonze People’s Movement) and Revelend Kaliya (independent).

Joyce Banda is the sole female presidential candidate whereas Chilumpha’s ticket partner, Zione Matumba, is the only female running mate.

Muluzi’s running mate, Frank Mwenifumbo, is the only Northernor appearing on presidential ticket.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :