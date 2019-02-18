Malawi U-23 in Belgium for friendly matches

Malawi Under 23 National Football Team has safely arrived in Belgium for a two week camp in preparation for the 2019 U 23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Zambia in March.

The team arrived this morning and is putting up at M Hotel.

The boys will go for the first training this afternoon.

Malawi Under 23 will play host to Zambia Under 23 on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Bingu International Stadium in Area 48 in Lilongwe and the return leg is slated for March, 2019 in Lusaka, Zambia.

The team is in Belgium to play a number of friendly matches before flying to Egypt and play some friendlies.

The following is the team’s programme in Belgium:

19.02.2019 at 2.30pm

STVV vs. Malawi

20.02.2019 at 3.00pm

PSV vs. Malawi

25.02.2019 at 3.00pm

OHL vs. Malawi

26.02.2019 (Time not confirmed)

GENK vs. Malawi

27.02.2019 at 2.30pm

RODA JC vs. Malawi

1.03.2019 at 7.00pm

PATRO MM vs. Malawi

2.03.2019 at 3.00pm

SP HASSELT vs. Malawi

