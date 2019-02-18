Analysts hail Bob the saviour as Wanderers eye Ramadhan

There are rumours circulating that Be Forward Wanderers management intends to rope in former Bullets coach, Nsazurhimo Rhamadan, in their technical panel but analysts have said Bob Mpinganjira was not a failure in the just ended season.

The issue was one of the hot topics on Times Radio last Friday evening in a programme called Sports 360 hosted by Ronald Mpaso with veteran soccer analysts Peter Kanjere and Pilirani Kachimziri and monitored by Nyasa Times.

Wanderers Chairpeson, Gift Mkandawire, confirmed harbouring ambitions of hiring the Burundian but said he could not comment much as management had not yet reached a conclusion on the matter.

While agreeing that Rhamadan, who is now in Tanzania, was a good coach, Peter Kanjere felt the move to bring in the Burundian could somehow disturb a team that was stable in the just ended season despite failing to defend the TNM Super League Championship (finishing second) and clinching the prestigious FISD Challenge Cup.

“Under Bob Mpinganjira, Wanderers finished second in the league, clinched the FISD Challenge Cup, reached the semi-finals of Airtel Top 8 Cup and lost to Masters Security in the finals of Carlsberg Cup.

“I feel Bob was not a failure in the just ended season. Out of 30 league games that he was in charge after taking over the team, he lost only three games,” explained Kanjere.

Taking his turn, Pilirani Kachinziri said it would be good to give Bob another chance in the 2019 season as bringing in Rhamadan would confuse the players with two different philosophies.

“Can you whip your child for being on position 2 in an examination?” asked Kachinziri.

“Wanderers are fond of changing coaches. If they wanted Rhamadan, he should have been in the country by now for planning purposes. Otherwise I feel they should just give Bob another chance,” he added.

