Miss Culture India to visit Malawi in July

Organisers of this year’s Miss Culture Malawi have announced the coming of India’s Miss Culture, Mrugtrushna Patil, who has been invited as a special guest.

Patil is slated to jet onto the soils of the country on July 27th and she will also engage in charitable activities where she is meant to reach out to an orphanage in Lilongwe and Mangochi District Hospital respectively in an effort to improve the lives of the local people.

Aside that, during her 2-week visit, the queen will also meet with government officials, community leaders, and other stakeholders to discuss ways of enhancing engagement and collaboration between Indians and Malawians.

Speaking about her upcoming visit to Malawi, Patil said she cannot wait to be in Malawi.

“I am honoured to have been invited to this year’s Miss & Miss Culture Malawi event and to visit Malawi to engage in charitable activities.”

“I believe that cultural exchange is essential for promoting peace and understanding between nations, and I am excited to promote Indian culture and strengthen the relationship between India and Malawi.”

Malawi has a significant Indian business presence, but there has been a lack of engagement and collaboration with the local Malawian communities.

This visit by Miss Culture India and Miss Culture Malawi is an opportunity to showcase an example of how the two cultures can work together to promote development and strengthen mutual ties.

Miss & Mr Culture Malawi is an event that celebrates Malawian culture and promotes cultural exchange.

The event brings together contestants from various regions of Malawi to showcase their talents and compete for the title of Miss Culture Malawi, and it will take place at…..in the month of….where the Indian queen will grace the grand finale.

One attachment

• Scanned by Gmail

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!