Missing Malawian accountant in London found, in hospital

There are emerging reports that a Malawian accountant Sautso Chalamba who has been missing since last Saturday July 6 has been found.

The latest information from friends and family shared on a WhatsApp group created to intensify his search indicate that he has been found in a hospital.

“Good news and many thanks to you all. Sau has been found. He is in a hospital. Will update the group when there is further information,” wrote a relative on the group.

Earlier, information posted by London’s Lewisham Police station indicated that the 44 year old Malawian chartered accountant was “last seen at The Parlour, Canada Square Park, heading towards Canary Wharf train station”.

However, the police are yet to confirm that he has been found.

Chalamba works as Fund Accounting Manager at Saltgate Limited, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He holds a Masters in Accounting and Finance from London South Bank University.

