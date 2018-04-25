MITC eye $3 billion investments during 2018 Malawi Investment Forum

Malawi Investment Trade Centre (MITC) says it is expecting to host about 400 investors from various countries across the globe, and is targeting to raking in $3 billion in investment pledges during this year’s Investment Forum.

MITC Chief Executive Officer, Clement Kumbemba said the forum will also provide local companies an opportunity to sell their projects to prospective financiers.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Henry Musa said the Forum has been effective strategy of marketing Malawi’s Investment potential.

“I am happy to report that the MIF has proved to be a very important platform to market the investment and trade opportunities that Malawi has. The MIF is a market place where opportunities and marketed, partnerships are made and most importantly business deals are sealed for various investment and trade ventures,” said Mussa.

The third Investment Forum will take place between the 11th and 12th of June this year in Lilongwe.

The third Investment Forum will be held after a similar event was suspended last year for failing to produce tangible results over the past three years.

Malawi Investment Forum is a brainchild of President Peter Mutharika and was initiated in 2015 as a way of attracting foreign investors to come and create jobs as well as boost the country’s exports.

Some achievements made in the first and second investment forums include Lilongwe China Grand Business Park, the development of an international bus terminal by Mtalimanja Holdings, proposed construction of Liquid Petroleum gas LPG, and production of gas cylinders by a Dubai-based Smart Resources.

