MRA gives K2 million to Neno’s secondary school for hostel renovations

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) handed over a cheque worth K2 million to Neno Catholic Community Day Secondary School. The donation is a contribution to rehabilitation works at the girl’s hostel which is in a dilapidated state.

Presenting the cheque, MRA Director of Human Resources and Organisational Development Buxton Kayuni said the Authority was moved after the school’s alumni association called for support regarding the hostels.

“MRA does not operate in isolation but within communities and the society at large. The Authority is a good corporate citizen that is why we had to respond positively by donating K2 million after the alumni association approached us regarding the need to have the hostel rehabilitated,” said Kayuni.

He encouraged students at the school to work hard in class highlighting that the donation was made within the realms of MRA’s Corporate Social Responsibility Policy which has education among its key pillars.

“My message from the Commissioner General and MRA management is that we trust that this donation towards the rehabilitation of the hostel will be put to its rightful use. We expect positive feedback that maintenance works progressed well and that students are no longer having the problems in the hostel,” Kayuni said.

The alumni association’s vice president Christopher Waya said fundraising for the girls hostel rehabilitation is one way of showing commitment to school.

“Our goal is that students should learn in an environment where there are similar facilities as in other schools. We are certain that this will produce competitive results leading to more students accessing tertiary education from Neno Catholic Community Day Secondary School,” he said.

Sister Enelles Lihaka of the Catholic Church commended the association for effort in assisting their former school with various initiatives.

Students at the school and the headmaster all expressed gratitude to both MRA and the alumni association for the commitment made to ensure that they are learning in a good environment.

“The best way to repay this is through hard work in class and we promise higher grades from this year onwards,” said the school’s head-girl Matilda Kamenula.

