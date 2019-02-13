Mixed reactions on Chimulirenji: ‘Malawi can have a VP with poor English’

Commentators have reacted with mixed feelings on reports that President Peter Mutharika’s running mate Everton Chimulirenji can barely read and speak English fluently, a prerequisite of one to perform well especially in the high office of the Vice President.
Social commentator Stanley Onjezani Kenani writing on Facebook stated that of many criticism levelled against Chimulirenji, he disagrees with that he is incapable expressing himself grammatically correct in English.
Kenani, a writer of great repute, said he never minds that Chimulirenji’s sentence construction in English is worse than a Standard 2 pupil’s, that even a speech written for him he cannot read.
“I disagree with this criticism because English is not our language. Failure to speak or write it properly should never be a yardstick for leadership.
“We have our own languages, Chiwecha, Tumbuka, Yao, Lomwe, Tonga, Nkhonde etc. If he had problems speaking any of these, the concerns would have been legitimate. But Englissh? Hell no.”
Also commenting on the post, private practice lawyer Tamando Chokotho wrote: “Speaking English is not qualification for the vice-president. It is a qualification for MPs to speak and read well enough to follow and participate in the proceedings of Parliament.”
But one Winner Chawinga said Chimulirenji can enrol with a night school for English lessons, saying “it’s not too late for him.”
Further, Kenani shared a rejoinder from Thandie wa Pulimuheya who argues that Chimulirenji’s poor Englihs i s a problem becasue in his particular case it is indicative of the level of education he has acquired.
“You cannot rule out a basic education as a requirement for the VP role. An intelligent puppy remains an intelligent but useless puppy until it is trained. Chimulirenji isnt your typical case of ‘he doesnt know English but he is clever’ fella. He is worse. He is neither clever nor knowledgeable and hasn’t been appointed for any discernible skills in anything,” Thandie wrote.
She continued the former president “[Bakili] Muluzi spoke broken English but he wasnt daft on top of that.”
Added she: “You only need to listen to even Chimulilenji’s Chichewa speeches. He has no ambition to lead the country, just to serve Peter Mutharika in eternal gratitude. He doesnt need English for that!.”
Thandie pointed out that clever non English-speaking presidents exist all over the world but they have gone through an education fit for leadership in their own countries.
“That education is delivered in the educational language of those countries. Our education is delivered in English. Until our education is delivered in Chichewa, [then] English will always determine who is fit for leadership and who is not. Whether one agrees with this or not is a different debate.”
In Malawi the law states that a Vice-president takes over as the Head of State if the office of Presidentfalls vacant by resignation, incapacitation, impeachment or death.
The revelations about Chimulirenji communication inabilities started emerging in 2014 when an aspiring candidate in Ntcheu North East constituency Joseph Malingamoyo, challenged Chimulirenji’s victory after the 2014 elections.
According to affidavits filed in court for the case, Malingamoyo claimed that Chimulirenji did not qualify to be a parliamentarian ‘because he cannot take an active part in parliamentary proceedings due to his inability to speak and read English well enough’.
Malingamoyo also claimed in the case that Chimulirenji presented his brother’s certificate to deceive Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and alleged that Chimulirenji also used the same certificate when he was elected as an MP in 2009.
He also said Chimulirenji failed to make any contribution in the National Assembly throughout his tenure from 2009 to 2014 because of language deficiencies.
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Ndi nkhope yomwe Chimulirenji akuchita kuwoneka kuti ndi bulutu! kape! wachabechabe (Pepanitu madala munalowayi ndi politics muyembekezere kugemulidwa heavy… kkkkkkk! )
kkkkkkk
Amayi kalanga ine!!!! So we should be ready for another EduQUETION??? Ken Lipenga anavutika zedi kumuphunzitsa Muluzi, uyu azimuphunzitsa ndani? Bola Muluzi amalankhulapo chizungu apart from lots of grammatical mistakes and poor pronunciations and strong Yao accent. Uyu kulemba kuyankhula zero. Ha ha ha ha DDP ili mmadzi!
kkkkkkkkkkk !!! I am very happy to hear from Makape inu that DPP will win. That is what you are affirming now. Good news to the Blues !!
I stated this elsewhere on Nyasatimes and I’m going to state it again: In Malawi knowledge of the English language denotes that one has gone through a basic education. All subjects in our schools are taught in English so we should not compare Malawi with other countries like China, Russia, Japan, Germany etc where their respective languages are the languages of instruction in their schools. In these countries, Mathematics, Engineering, Medicine, Law, Economics etc are taught in Chinese, Russian, Japanese, German etc as the case may be. There are rocket scientists in China who don’t know a single word of… Read more »
Not all presidents or vice presidents speak English. Some use their languages and then interpreters come in to do the needful. Should things get so tough for him, am sure he is at liberty to use interpreters.
APM has really confused people. My take in all this is that Chimulirenji is a smart guy with a clean record. There is nothing tangible Nyasa Times and its associates are writing against this man. Mwagwa nayo! APM and DPP 2019 Bomaaaaaaaaaa!
Guys, enough of Chimlirenji kaya amati Chimlerenji. This pair can’t win! Nyasatimes, don’t waste space.
utm motoooo kuti buuuuuuuuuuu, doctor saulosi chilima woyeee, tiwina chisanko 2019 may , antu akwatu onse akumufuna chilima basi
ndikamazi ameneyo chimulenji ndi galu wopanda nchito sikufuna pano antu antundu umeneu angofuna kutibela ndalama zatu zamisonko