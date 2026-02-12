MLS Questions 12-Year Court Delay as Taxpayers Face Costly Finance Bank Ruling

The Malawi Law Society has launched a blistering attack on the justice system following a shocking revelation that it took the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal twelve years to conclude an appeal involving Finance Bank of Malawi, warning that the delay alone represents a serious failure of justice with dangerous consequences for the country.

In a strongly worded public statement, the lawyers’ body questioned how an appeal filed in 2016 could only be disposed of in 2026, describing the timeline as “a matter of serious concern” and a symbol of deep systemic decay within the judiciary.

The case stems from a long-running legal battle between Finance Bank of Malawi, the Reserve Bank of Malawi and the Attorney General, which began in the High Court as far back as 2008. The High Court delivered its judgment in 2014, siding with the central bank and the Minister of Finance after hearing evidence from six witnesses and conducting what the Malawi Law Society describes as “extensive legal and factual analysis”.

Yet, despite this comprehensive ruling, the Supreme Court of Appeal has now set aside the High Court judgment and declared that the suspension of Finance Bank’s foreign currency operations and the revocation of its banking licence in 2005 were unconstitutional and procedurally unfair.

What has infuriated the legal profession is not only the reversal itself, but the manner in which it was delivered. The Supreme Court has so far issued only a brief minute order, with no detailed reasoning, no legal analysis and no explanation as to how or why a 59-page High Court judgment grounded in evidence was overturned.

The Malawi Law Society says this is unacceptable.

According to the Society, such analysis “would ordinarily explain the legal reasoning underpinning the decision to set aside a comprehensive High Court judgment”, yet none has been provided. This has fuelled public speculation, misinformation and allegations, all of which could have been avoided if the Court had acted with transparency.

Even more alarming is the financial risk now hanging over taxpayers. The Supreme Court has ordered that damages, if any, be assessed, along with interest and costs in favour of Finance Bank. The Malawi Law Society warns that because both the Reserve Bank and the Ministry of Finance are public institutions, any compensation will be paid using public money.

In other words, ordinary Malawians may now foot the bill for a case that has dragged on for nearly two decades.

The lawyers’ body openly questioned the credibility of a justice system that allows such extreme delays, stating that a twelve-year appeal period is not merely inefficient but actively undermines public confidence in the rule of law.

The Society also dismissed social media claims that Finance Bank has already been awarded massive profits, clarifying that no damages have yet been quantified. However, it stressed that the real danger lies in the uncertainty created by the Court’s silence.

Without a reasoned judgment, the public is left in the dark, unable to understand the legal basis of a decision that could cost the country billions of kwacha.

In a rare move, the Malawi Law Society directly called out the political leadership, urging the State President to urgently appoint the Judicial Service Commission and demanding that Parliament fast-track the appointment of the Independent Complaints Commissioner for the Judiciary.

The Society warned that without these oversight institutions, the judiciary remains largely unaccountable, insulated from scrutiny, and vulnerable to delays that cripple justice delivery.

The statement argues that recent laws, including the Constitution (Amendment) Act of 2025 and the Judicial Service Administration Act of 2025, offer a chance to reform the system, but only if government acts decisively and not symbolically.

At its core, the MLS message is stark and unforgiving: justice delayed is not just justice denied to the parties involved, but a direct threat to the public interest.

The Society says the Finance Bank case should be a national wake-up call, exposing how slow courts, weak accountability and opaque decision-making can quietly transfer massive financial risks onto taxpayers while eroding trust in the very institutions meant to protect them.

For a country struggling with economic hardship, shrinking public resources and growing distrust in governance, the Malawi Law Society’s warning is clear: a judiciary that takes twelve years to decide an appeal is not merely inefficient — it is a liability to democracy itself.

