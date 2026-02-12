HSA Arrested in Thyolo for Trying to Fake Mother’s Death to Claim Funeral Benefits

A Health Surveillance Assistant (HSA) in Thyolo has been arrested after allegedly attempting to fake his mother’s death in order to claim funeral benefits from a civil servants’ savings scheme.

Police say the suspect, Enosi Biniweli Mathewe, 54, was apprehended after submitting false information to the National Registration Bureau (NRB) in a bid to obtain a fraudulent death certificate.

According to Thyolo Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Rabecca Kashoti, Mathewe went to the NRB offices on February 9, 2026, claiming that his mother had died and that he needed a death certificate.

As required by procedure, he was given official forms to be verified and signed by his village headman and church elders.

However, trouble started when he returned to submit the documents.

Instead of producing his mother’s National Identity card, Mathewe allegedly presented his aunt’s National ID — a woman who is still alive.

“The suspect intended to use the fraudulent death certificate to claim funeral benefits from the United Civil Servants SACCO. He allegedly believed that his mother’s real age would complicate or disqualify the claim,” said Kashoti.

NRB officials became suspicious after noticing inconsistencies in the documents and reported the matter to police, leading to Mathewe’s arrest.

Police say the case shows a calculated attempt to manipulate the national registration system for financial gain.

Mathewe, who comes from Ndalama Village under Traditional Authority Nchiramwera in Thyolo District, is now in police custody and will appear in court soon.

He is expected to face a charge of furnishing false information, contrary to Section 43 of the National Registration Act.

If convicted, he risks facing a stiff penalty, as authorities continue to warn that misuse of identity documents and public systems will not be tolerated.

