EXPOSED: Malawi’s Fake Degree Scam – How Some Colleges Are Selling Worthless UK & US Certificates

Malawi is facing a major crisis as private colleges sell fake diplomas from the UK and the US to students hoping for better jobs. A joint investigation by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) and TEVETA has revealed that unregistered local colleges are working with foreign organisations that exist only to sell certificates without any real education.

The two foreign groups now blacklisted by the Malawian government are Business Management Education Centre (BMEC) in the UK and the American Institute of Extended Studies (AEIS) in the US. Neither is recognised in their home countries. Experts call them ‘degree mills’—organisations that exist solely to print certificates in exchange for fees, with no legitimate teaching or exams.

“These colleges are not just bending the rules; they are shredding them,” said a senior NCHE inspector who spoke on condition of anonymity. “They are taking money from Malawian families under the false premise that these foreign certificates carry weight. They do not. In the UK, BMEC is nobody. In the US, AEIS is a ghost. These students are paying real kwacha for smoke.”

The investigation found many colleges operate without valid registration from NCHE or TEVETA, making them illegal from the start. They offer programmes that have never been accredited, deliberately bypassing statutory checks designed to protect students. This malpractice is a direct violation of Malawi’s laws, including the TEVET Qualifications Framework Rules of 2004, the TEVET Registration of Education and Training Institutions Act of 2006, and the NCHE Act of 2011, all of which require that tertiary education and qualifications be registered and accredited.

“This is not a technicality,” said Dr. Ambulmulle N. Itimu Phiri, CEO of NCHE. “This conduct will attract legal and administrative sanctions.”

Students holding certificates from BMEC or AEIS now possess papers that are legally worthless in Malawi. These qualifications cannot be used to apply for government jobs, private sector employment requiring certified skills, or admission to higher education programmes at home or abroad. For students who spent time and money pursuing these fake diplomas, the consequences are devastating.

NCHE and TEVETA have signalled that the crackdown on illegal colleges has only just begun. “We are coming for every illegal college,” a TEVETA official said. “If you are operating without registration or offering programmes we have not approved, we will shut you down. Not suspended. Shut down. And the owners will be prosecuted.” Criminal prosecution will begin immediately for those violating the law.

Regulators have also warned the public to be vigilant. “Fraudsters thrive on the ignorance of the consumer,” a regulatory analyst explained. “If a college tells you they are affiliated with a British or American board, ask to see their NCHE registration certificate. If they cannot produce it, walk out.” Students are urged to verify the registration status of any institution and the accreditation of its programmes before enrolling.

The BMEC and AEIS scandal exposes a shadowy education sector that has been allowed to thrive for too long. While the government moves to prosecute offenders and close illegal campuses, thousands of Malawians may already be trapped with worthless certificates. For the victims, there is currently no mention of refunds or compensation. For the rogue college owners, the clock is ticking.

