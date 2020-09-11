Mlusu unveils ambitious K2.2 trillion Malawi budget: ‘Living the promise’ of Tonse

September 11, 2020 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu on Friday unveiled a K2.190 trillion national budget in Parliament geared more to fulfilling campaign promises of Tonse Alliance made ahead of the June 23 Fresh Presidential Election as well as in President Lazarus Chakwera’s first State of the Nation Address (Sona) delivered in Parliament last Friday.

Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu:  The K2.2 trillion  Tonse government budget represents 30.6 percent of Malawi’s total wealth as measured by Gross Domestic Product.-Photo by Govati Nyirenda, Mana

The national budget, titled ‘Living the Promise’, has revenue and grants pegged at K1.435 trillion; domestic revenue pegged at K1.179 trillion and development expenditure K511.6 billion.

Though hopeful that the budget will focus on sustainable and inclusive growth among others, Mlusu was quick to underline that revenue collection fell by 11 percent due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Mlusu was upbeat saying gross official reserves have remained stable at 3.1 months of import cover by June 30, 2020.

Noting that the Tonse Alliance government inherited a lot of fiscal risks such as a very huge public debt, Mlusu underlined that government, together with the Reserve Bank of Malawi, will target an inflation rate of 5 percent by 2025.

The local Chancellor of the Exchequer says economic growth in Malawi is projected at 1.9 percent in 2020 and 4.5 percent in 2021.

Mlusu further underlined that the budget has K555.6 billion deficit and they have already engaged donors on budgetary support.

The country’s purse keeper said the economy is currently riddled with fiscal risks including high statutory expenditure as well as high public debt which he said  is now at K4.1 trillion which represents about 60 percent of Malawi’s total wealth as measured by GDP.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Kenamu
Kenamu
2 hours ago

But the Tonse Alliance has deliberately not included the Bullet train in their budget.

0
Reply
Phwisani
Phwisani
3 hours ago

Why ambitious.

-2
Reply
Mbusiyeni Muthembi
Mbusiyeni Muthembi
2 hours ago
Reply to  Phwisani

Do yours for the nation to welcome it bwana

0
Reply
Guideon
Guideon
3 hours ago

May be it will help the Malawians ngati ming’ona ya MCP sigonkhapo

-2
Reply
shares
4
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
MPs get Constituency Development Fund increase from K30m to K40m

Claps of contentment flew from both sides of Parliament on Friday when Finance Minister Felix Mlusu revealed  that Constituency Development...

Close