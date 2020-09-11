MPs get Constituency Development Fund increase from K30m to K40m

September 11, 2020 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Claps of contentment flew from both sides of Parliament on Friday when Finance Minister Felix Mlusu revealed  that Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has been increased from K30 to K40 million.

Malawi members of Parliament  get CDF increase-pic by Lisa Kadango

CDF is the money government gives to MPs to facilitate small development projects in their constituency.

Making the announcement, Mlusu said the increased in the allocation is a reflection of Tonse Alliance government commitment to ensuring local development in the country.

Said Mlusu: “In line with the Government agenda of increased transparency and accountability, I urge all Honourable Members of this august House to exercise prudent financial management in the execution of CDF projects.”

Besides this, Tonse government also plans to build houses for MPs in each constituency but President Lazarus Chakwera says the project will be financed outside budget by private investors.

He is yet to announce the investors.

sikelo
sikelo
5 hours ago

Very good and sweet to hear

