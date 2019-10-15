M’mbelwa V accuses govt of abandoning development projects in North Malawi

A powerful Ngoni chief Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V has accused the dEMOCRatic Progressive Party (DPP) led government of abandoning development projects in the north.

The Ngoni Paramount Chief said this on Tuesday during a Mothers’ Day cultural event at Edingeni in Mzimba.

“The government needs to find money to resume these peojects because opponents and critics say this DPP-led government is not serious enough to develop the northern region,” said Mmbelwa.

State vice-president Everton Chimulirenji, who was in attendance, listened attentively as the chief pleaded with the government to resume the stalled development projects.

Some of the stalled projects in the north include the construction of Mombera University in Mzimba where a contractor has abandoned the project due to government’s failure to pay the Chinese contractor.

Others development projects stalled include construction of Chakazi and Mnjiri bridges which have been abandoned due to the same problems of non payment of money to contractors.

