Some DPP poll monitors unpaid, plan demonstrations

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has not yet paid its 36 monitors in the central region district of Kasungu whom the party engaged during the May 21 tripartite elections.

The monitors said they have been pressing for the payment of their allowances since the elections to no avail.

One of the monitors who asked not to be named in fear of DPP cadets retaliation said the monitors now plan protests against the party as the last resort.

“We have engaged them in talks to no avail. They don’t want to talk to us. This is why we have planned the protests this month-end should the party fail to pay our dues,” said the monitor.

DPP publicity secretary Nicholas Dausi said he wanted to consult to find out if this was true before he commented.

The DPP did miserably in Kasungu for the presidential, parliamentary and local government elections during the May 21 elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :