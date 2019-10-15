Gwamba, Lawi hit song ‘Akondakitale’ up for free download 

Gospel rapper Gwamba has put his hit song ‘Akondikitale’ on free download as his fans await for the release of its video.

The song, which features the sensational Lawi, has already taken the airwaves across Africa like a storm—enjoying airplay like nobody’s business.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Gwamba said: “There is just too much for this song across the world. I am very happy. I think its because the song bridges generation of musical taste.”

Gwamba added that they are currently finalizing the process of shooting the song’s video so he wants everybody to have a feel of the song.

The song talks about the need for people to hold dear to what they consider valuable to their life.

It’s a song in Gwamba’s new album Mama Said God First which is set for launch this December.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :