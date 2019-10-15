Two die in Nkhata Bay violence

Two people have been confirmed dead whilst close to 30 houses have been torched and destroyed following disagreements between two villages.

People from Nkondezi area in Nkhata Bay torched houses in Msakanene area in vengeance against the killing of a businessman.

Eye witnesses said the businessman had gone to Msakanene to get back his debt from a resident there.

“He went with a group of men. Instead of being cooperative, the person who owned the businessman the money shouted for helping, shouting there were thieves at his house. This prompted other people to come and they apprehended the businessman, killing him instantly whilst others who were with him run away,” said the resident.

In retaliation, people from Nkondezi where the businessman came from, descended on Msakenene, torching the houses and killing one person in the process.

Nkhata Bay director of Health Services Mwatikonda Mbendera said the latest victim died due to excessive bleeding.

He said two others were at the hospital in critical condition.

Police spokesperson for Nkhata Bay Kondwani James said the situation remains tense although some calm has returned in the area.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :