Mnangagwa in Malawi to boost trade, investment between Zimbabwe, Malawi

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in the country for a three day state visit which authorities say will boost trade and investment between Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Mnangagwa is in the country at the invitation of President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

He was warmly welcomed by the President of the Republic, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, government officials, the clergy, traditional chiefs, and members of the Tonse Alliance.

Writing on his face book wall, President Dr Chakwera says he delighted that Mnangagwa, whom he calls brother, responded favourably to an invitation for a state visit. “The visit is timely for it allows us to relook into how historic ties between our two nations have over the decades shaped mutual aspirations in the quest to provide sustainable development to our people. Besides shared history, people of Malawi and Zimbabwe are deeply rooted in overlapping cultures through migration, intermarriages and consistent cross-border trade activities. These make us real brothers and sisters with similar value systems. Comrade Mnangagwa’s and I – together with our delegations – will use this opportunity to navigate more areas in which we should collaborate to consolidate the long standing bilateral relations. Malawi and Zimbabwe will widen opportunities for each other in trade, investment and social exchange to allow both economies find advantageous leverage within SADC, Comesa and Africa Continental Free Trade Area among other blocs. “Besides bilateral talks, we also expect to ratify policy determinations reached at the 11th session of the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation earlier in the week,” says Chakwera

This visit holds immense importance as it aims to enhance bilateral relations, strengthen humanitarian cooperation, and foster regional unity between the two nations.

Upon his arrival, President Mnangagwa inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Malawi Defence Force, symbolizing the respect and honour bestowed upon him as a visiting head of state.

Subsequently, both leaders proceeded to the Civic offices together for a symbolic key presentation, further signifying the shared commitment towards collaboration and mutual prosperity.

One of the key highlights of President Mnangagwa’s visit is his interface with the Zimbabwean community residing in Malawi.

This engagement provides an opportunity for the President to address the concerns and aspirations of Zimbabweans living abroad while reaffirming the government’s commitment to their well-being.

Additionally, President Mnangagwa’s itinerary includes visits to prominent institutions in Malawi.

He will tour the Malawi Parliament, where he will engage in dialogue with Malawian lawmakers, further fostering parliamentary diplomacy and intergovernmental cooperation.

President Mnangagwa will also visit the Auction floors, gaining insights into Malawi’s agricultural sector and exploring potential areas of collaboration.

Moreover, a visit to the Kamuzu Mausoleum will allow the Zimbabwean President to pay tribute to Malawi’s first president, the late Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda, further deepening the historical and cultural ties between the two nations.

The highlight of President Mnangagwa’s visit will be the bilateral talks with President Chakwera, where they will discuss a wide range of issues, including trade, investment, regional security, and cooperation in various sectors.

These discussions aim to strengthen the existing ties between Zimbabwe and Malawi, opening avenues for economic partnerships and joint initiatives.

Furthermore, the two leaders will embark on a joint visit to the southern region of Malawi, particularly the districts of Mangochi, Blantyre, and Thyolo.

This visit is of significant importance as it aims to assess and appreciate the aftermath of cyclone Freddy, demonstrating solidarity and support in times of natural disasters.

The leaders will also tour a tea processing plant, highlighting the potential for agricultural cooperation and exploring avenues for enhancing the trade of agricultural products.

President Mnangagwa’s visit to Malawi marks a significant step towards fostering regional cooperation, strengthening bilateral relations, and promoting mutual understanding.

Through dialogue, cultural exchanges, and joint initiatives, this visit sets the stage for closer collaboration between Zimbabwe and Malawi, ultimately benefiting the citizens of both nations.

