MNT calls for quality tobacco standards, adherence for better prices

Media Network on Tobacco (MNT) is calling for adherence to quality tobacco standards among farmers in order to attract better prices.

In a press statement MNT President Alfred Chauwa said there are mixed results in the quality of the tobacco presented at the market during the opening day as several farmers were mixing grades resulting in some batches being classified as watery.

“While the day brought excitement and opportunity, it also highlighted some challenges that we, as a Network, feel compelled to address,” he said.

He also said that this inconsistency has raised concerns among buyers, who expressed their displeasure with quality and grading standards on the first day of trading.

“As a Network committed to the prosperity of our tobacco farmers, we advocate for adherence to established quality standards and guidelines. This is essential to ensure that our prized Green Gold achieves the highest possible market value,” he added

As a network they believe that by improving quality, Malawi can enhance good reputation and increase profitability for all farmers involved.

“We also call upon the media to play a role in educating our farmers about the tobacco value chain. Through continued information dissemination, we can empower farmers to make informed decisions, ultimately leading to a successful season for everyone,” Chauwa further said.

The network is therefore urging farmers to work towards upholding quality to maximize the potential of tobacco industry.

